The Thank You For Coming Squad Are A 'Chick Flick Rainbow' In Fabulous Gauri And Nainika Monochrome Looks

Monochrome magic on Thank You For Coming squad

With all the buzz created during Thank You For Coming promotions, the fans and followers of the star cast are hotly anticipating the movie. The movie is scheduled to release on 6th October 2023. While the movie's premiere received great appreciation at the Toronto International Film Festival this year, it continues to amaze the audience with the trendiest ways of promotion on social media along with the impeccable fashion sense of the cast. The cast of the movie including Bhumi Pednekar, Kusha Kapila, Shehnaaz Gill, Shibani Bedi and Dolly Singh were dressed in matching monochrome Gauri and Nainika outfits for promotions and went on a fashion spree.

The girls looked like a spectrum of the rainbow in their vibrant monochrome dresses. Bhumi Pednekar wore a tangerine off-shoulder midi dress with white pointed heels, while Shehnaaz Gill picked a sunshine yellow mini dress from the designer label. The tube mini dress featured a gorgeous flare with net detailing. She wore a pair of yellow platform heels with the look. Kusha Kapila's pink gown came with dramatic ruffled sleeves, a plunging neckline and an asymmetrical hemline. Her choice of footwear included a pair of white strappy heels. Shibani Bedi's royal blue gown featured off-shoulders, a plunging neckline with wrap details and a gorgeous asymmetrical hemline. Dolly Singh's mini dress in powder blue colour came with a printed flare in pastel palette.

This gang of girls has their fashion choices point every time they make a public appearance. For the trailer launch of the movie, Bhumi wore a custom-made halter neck minidress from Nikhil Kolhe in white and teamed it with a pair of white platform heel. Kusha Kapila chose a bright red co-ord set with a halter neck bralette and pleated sarong and a matching cape. On the other hand, Dolly Singh opted for a strapless black mini dress with an asymmetrical hemline and structured floral pattern on the flare, while Shibani Bedi got dressed in a blue off-shoulder gown. Shehnaaz Gill's choice at the event was a slinky backless gown in sunshine yellow from Miakee.

No, we still haven't got enough of these fashion parades by the Thank You For Coming girls. We look forward to more.

