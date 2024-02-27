The Stars Came Down From The Sky To Dress Danielle Brooks In This Shimmery Midnight Blue Prabal Gurung Gown

The Stars Came Down To Dress Danielle Brooks In This Shimmery Blue Gown

Danielle Brooks is an American actress famous not just for her stellar performances but also for her daring fashion choices. There is never a dull fashion moment with the diva who keeps it cheerful and vibrant with her stunning wardrobe. This time, she amazed her fans with a bodycon number from designer Prabal Gurung. The actress wore a shimmery midnight blue dress to keep it trendy. The exquisite, blue-toned sleeveless number came with a body-hugging silhouette, sheer detailing at the neckline and shimmery details to follow. It even featured fringe detailing at the hemline. What added a dramatic edge to the monochrome look was the two-toned fur coat that the actress carried with the gown. Danielle's glam makeup included shimmery eyelids, kohl-laden smokey eyes, highlighted cheeks and a pink lip gloss. For accessories, the star opted for dangling earrings, studded bangles and a statement ring.

It is not the first time that Danielle Brooks has stunned her fans with her wardrobe choices. The actress picked a glamorous black ensemble as she walked the red carpet for the SAG Awards. The outfit featured a full-sleeved blazer dress on one side and a layered ruffled dress in black and lilac on the other. The dual patterned ensemble was eye-grabbing with its net layers in a pastel colour palette, elaborate floral embellishments, and a long train to follow. Danielle's hair was tied in a sleek ponytail as she opted for glammed-up makeup including mascara-laden eyes, winged eyeliner, well-structured contours and a brown lip tint. She kept her accessories minimal by wearing a pair of strap black heels with the outfit.

It's clear that Danielle Brooks keeps it vibrant, bold and trendy with her sartorial choices.

