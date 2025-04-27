Olivia Rodrigo Embraces Timeless Classic Style In White For A Good Cause

American singer and songwriter, Olivia Rodrigo just walked the red carpet for a cause and how!

Dressed in an all-white number, Rodrigo looked angelic in the sleek, floor-length gown from Gucci. Vocal advocate for women's and girl's right around the world, she was honoured with Planned Parenthood's Catalyst of Change Award at the organization's Spring into Action Gala held in New York City.

The dress featured a body-hugging silhouette with a column skirt. The slit on one side of the gown gave a sneak peek at the Grammy winner's metallic silver heels. The white viscose silk cady gown featured two spaghetti straps held together with a silver horsebit accessory, a well-established motif for Gucci. This little detail added a bit of sparkle to the look.

Keeping up with the tone of the outfit, Rodriguez kept things minimal with glittering silver stud earrings and diamond rings. While we love a minimalist queen, she could have worn something on her wrist to accentuate the look further.

Olivia wore her hair down and sleek, parted on one side, complementing the clean lines of her outfit. her makeup was on point for the look! She went for a fresh and natural makeup that had a dewy finish. The flushed cheeks, light eye makeup and glossy pink lip gave her look a glass-like finish.

The Vampire singer's penchant for minimalist and elegant style is not hidden from the world, and this dress just brings a balance of modern and classic to her look.