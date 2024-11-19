Olivia Rodrigo Is Luxury French Beauty Brand Lancome's New Global Brand Ambassador

American popstar Olivia Rodrigo has been creating a stir in the beauty-verse and for good reason. The Vampire singer and songwriter has been named as the new global brand ambassador of French luxury beauty brand, Lancome. The 21-year-old star will now be the face of the prestige beauty house's campaigns.

Olivia Rodrigo, who has been crowned as the new brand ambassador of Lancome, shared her accomplishment and role in the brand's press release saying, "Embracing your individuality is so important in beauty since there are many unrealistic expectations placed on young women today." She further added, "Lancome is an iconic and timeless brand that promotes beauty from within and I am honored to be part of their family."

Olivia's views on embracing the 'be your kind of beautiful' concept with individuality given priority while not setting unrealistic expectations on the contemporary young women is a fresh, welcome and inclusive ideology from a person representing a global beauty giant. What's more heartening is that, the brand Lancome's mantra of beauty from within, has holistic meaning and is not just about skin deep beauty.

