The Only Monsoon Greys We Need Are The Ones On Selena Gomez's Soft Smokey Eye Makeup

Selena Gomez's makeup proves you don't need deep black for the perfect smokey eye

Selena Gomez consistently sets new standards in the world of beauty. The singing sensation, who also owns the beauty brand Rare Beauty, is a vision to behold whenever she steps out. Whether the star is wearing over-the-top, dramatic makeup or minimal glam, she looks splendid. On Friday, makeup artist Hung Vanngo shared snaps of Selena Gomez, and we were truly amazed. In the photos, Selena showcased how to achieve a perfect peachy glow. She paired glossy peach lips with a blush of the same hue applied on her nose and cheeks. A matte base was chosen for this look. For her eyes, Selena opted for a smoky touch with smudged liner on both the upper and lower lids. Ample use of mascara exquisitely highlighted her lashes. Brushed eyebrows, subtle contouring, and highlighter on the temple area rounded off the look. Selena styled her hair in beachy waves. A camel-coloured outfit and chunky gold rings completed the ensemble.

At the third Mental Health Summit of Rare Beauty, Selena Gomez showcased a stunning pretty pink makeup look. She opted for a glossy lip shade in a blush pink hue. Barely-there blush and a dewy base added a natural glow to the look. Foregoing liner and kohl, she allowed her fluttery eyes to take centre stage. Well-defined brows and minimal contouring completed her phenomenal appearance. A slicked-back hairdo ensured all the attention was on Selena's glam. An ivory dress and matching heels perfectly sealed the deal.

Earlier, when Selena Gomez was feeling “homesick,” she shared a laid-back snap featuring a no-makeup makeup look. Needless to say, her flawless skin set skincare goals for us all. It appears she used just a moisturiser, lip balm, mascara, and a baby pink tint. Golden hoops, open hair, a strappy dress, and a crochet shrug completed the look.

Selena Gomez's looks are in the bookmarks of makeup lovers for all the right reasons.

