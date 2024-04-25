Selena Gomez Certainly Wasn't 'So Sick Of That Same Old Love' When It Came To Her Love Of Black Dresses

Selena Gomez ensures the black dress is considered nothing but a red carpet classic

If somebody told us that Selena Gomez was trying her hand at being edgy, a break from her usual feminine styles, we'd think they'd be joking. But the jokes are on us because not only is she edgy, she's fully succeeding at it. To discuss mental health and her contribution to the beauty world, Selena Gomez was present at the Time100 Summit in a black Brandon Maxwell dress. The slender silhouette of the dress with a scoop neckline and the sheen from the black patent leather corset ensured the dress was far from basic. Her overall look had everything classic about it - the black dress, the black heels, the delicate diamond jewellery and Selena's signature blush, gloss and feline eyeliner.

Also Read: The Focal Point Of Selena Gomez's Spring-Ready Makeup Are Her Pretty Peach Cheeks

Selena Gomez at the Times100 Summit 2024

Photo Credit: AFP

Even though she was seen at the event in just the sleek black dress, that isn't how she arrived. Perhaps living her Matrix era or so we hope after seeing her in this brand new version, her long black leather trench and sunglasses added to the effect. Not to miss her small black bowling bag that probably was full of Rare Beauty goods in it.

Far from her usual powder tones, this edgy new side of Selena Gomez looks fresh for the season.

Also Read: "It's OK To Be Me" Says Selena Gomez In Body Positive Throwback Swimsuit Images