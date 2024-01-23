'It's OK To Be Me' Says Selena Gomez In Body Positive Throwback Swimsuit Images

Selena Gomez wins on the body positive front

Celebrities who let their fans in on their lives tend to build stronger relationships. For some stars like Selena Gomez though, that is often followed by a series of trolls and topics of gossip. But despite everything (including her multiple social media detox attempts), Selena Gomez has only ever kept it real. A comparison revealed on her Instagram stories shows a throwback picture from a poolside summer day in a bikini where she is relatively lean as against the next slide from a recent holiday. She captioned the throwback picture saying, "Today, I realized I will never look like this again..." revealing a chiselled physique in a zebra-printed bikini and sunglasses.

The next image is captioned, "I'm not perfect but I am proud to be who I am.. sometimes I forget it's ok to be me" with a picture of her rear profile in a black and white bikini. Her figure looks nothing like what it used to but after her battle with lupus and natural changes to her body, Selena Gomez has a different but very positive approach to how she perceives her physical image. A reality check not just for the star herself but for everyone around her is a lesson on body positivity.

Selena Gomez's ups and downs with her mental and physical health have had direct implications for her physique and conscience. But the singer-actress flipped it 180 to become a strong advocate for body positivity and mental health awareness and continues to remain candid about her journey.

