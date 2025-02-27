This Indian Fashion Brand Is Turning Out To Be A Supporting Star On Season 3 Of <i>The White Lotus</i>

Natasha Rothwell, who plays the role of 'Belinda Lindsey', the spa manager at The White Lotus, flaunted a new look from the behind-the-scenes of the HBO series. She first appeared in season one and has reprised her role in season three of The White Lotus. The American actress was recently spotted wearing a blush-striped kaftan dress that turned out to be an exciting moment for Indian fashion.

In a BTS picture, she was seen posing for the lens with the executive producer Mike White while putting her fashion foot forward. She picked a hand-beaded kaftan dress from India's first Butterfly Mark certified brand, Verandah. Known for its luxury resort wear and swimwear, the label making its international screen debut is sure to mean great things for its business, now across the world too.

Natasha's attire featured a relaxed fit alongside a V-neckline, three-quarter sleeves and green floral prints all over it. She teamed her look with green hoops adorned with diamond embellishment and a neatly done bun hairdo. Subtle makeup, with nude lipstick and winged eyes, added stars to her overall charm.

While The White Lotus, with its changing locations every season, has asserted influence across the travel sphere, this time it is extending itself to fashion as well. The Indian fashion label Verandah has screen time on the show, which is bound to be a global boost for the brand. In another video that features Thai star Lek Patravadi, the actress from season 3 is seen wearing Verandah's Wonder Woman Star kaftan, which had broad prints of stars and stripes with a high neckline.

