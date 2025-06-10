Kareena Kapoor Shines In A Bright Yellow Kaftan Dress At Sonam Kapoor's Birthday

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Kareena Kapoor wore a canary yellow kaftan dress by Lanvin to Sonam Kapoor's birthday. The floor-length kaftan featured pleated details, cinched cuffs, and an asymmetrical hemline. She accessorised with a brown leather belt adorned with golden chains and chunky danglers.

Whenever Kareena Kapoor steps out in public, the spotlight is always on her. Adding panache to her elegance are the diva's exquisite wardrobe choices. There is a reason why we call Kareena the ‘OG' fashionista. For Sonam Kapoor's birthday bash, Bebo presented her love for kaftan in the most sassy way possible.

Kareena Kapoor slipped into a canary yellow Kaftan dress from French luxury label Lanvin. The floor-length ensemble was the perfect summer pick, its vibrant colour being one of the reasons.

The actress looked radiant in the full-sleeved, V-neck number. Cinched cuffs and pleated details contributed to the chic flair. The asymmetrical hemline was the X-factor. The fabric was flowy with subtle ruffles all over, encompassing an easy-breezy vibe. If it wasn't for Kareena, we wouldn't have believed that warm-weather outfits could be so charming.

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks beautiful in yellow. Photo: Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan

Kareena Kapoor styled her Kaftan with a broad brown leather belt, strapped around her waist. It helped the actress showcase her svelte frame. The belt was far from basic. It was adorned with multiple golden chains.

The right kind of accessories makes every look pop out. So was the case for Kareena Kapoor, who opted for a pair of chunky danglers and a gold watch. She skipped wearing any necklace, keeping things minimal but classy. Statement silver rings dazzled as bright as the stars.

For makeup, Kareena Kapoor took the bold-but-beautiful route. She went with a dewy base and dabbed rosy blush on her cheeks with some contour. A few drops of highlighter added a shimmery spin to her glamorous avatar. Glossy pink lipstick struck the much-needed contrast. Kareena defined her eyes by going for the smokey effect using kohl and eyeliner. Smudged eyeshadow and wispy mascara-coated lashes intensified her gaze.

Kareena Kapoor sealed her edgy vibe by leaving her luscious locks open, framing her face like a true wonder.

Kareena Kapoor never fails to impress us with her sartorial choices and we love this too!