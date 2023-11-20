The Festive Season Has Only Just Begun It Seems With Nora Fatehi In A Grey Velvet Lehenga

Nora Fatehi's festive vibes are couldn't get chicer

In the world of fashion, Nora Fatehi claims the throne as the undisputed queen. Mastering every attire, from sarees to sarongs, she always radiates style and elegance. Nora's recent appearance is no exception. She owned the spotlight by wearing a Manish Malhotra creation that gleamed like pure gold. Her gold-gilded embroidered crop top featured a daring cutout at the back and a sleeveless design that helped keep the drama quotient high. She paired the top with a custom mermaid skirt. The high-waist number struck the perfect balance between fit and flare. The grey velvet fabric was adorned with intricate gold floral embroidery. Nora's makeup team weaved their magic with pink lips, shimmery eyeshadow, mascara-laden lashes, and blushed cheeks. Gold earrings and bangles completed the star's accessories. Her poker-straight hair added a final stroke of perfection to this oh-so-gorgeous look.

Every time Nora Fatehi graces the ramp as Manish Malhotra's muse, fashion lovers are in for a treat. Strutting down the runway at the Jio World Plaza launch, Nora draped herself in a red saree and embraced the allure of a low pallu. The tulle fabric, adorned with a captivating chequered pattern injected a dose of glamour into her six-yard marvel. Nora paired the drape with an embellished blouse featuring a plunging neckline and broad straps. However, being Nora, her look couldn't be complete without a distinctive statement. A majestic cape with an expansive train ensured that she left an indelible mark. Dangler earrings stood as her sole accessory. The star's straight hair, styled with a side partition, added a touch of sophistication. Nora's glam game was nothing short of perfection with glossy pink lips, shimmery eyeshadow, dramatic lashes, subtle blush, and well-defined brows.

On the work front, Nora Fatehi was last seen in a special song in An Action Hero.

