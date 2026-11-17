Masaba Gupta recently found herself sharing a frame with one of the most influential names in global fashion, Anna Wintour. The fashion designer gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek into their meeting by posting a picture with the legendary fashion editor.

Anna Wintour, who served as the editor-in-chief of American Vogue from 1988 until 2025, has long been recognised for her distinctive personal style. And this meeting offered a look at two different fashion sensibilities coming together. One kept things sharp and understated, while the other brought her signature love for colour and statement dressing to the frame.

Masaba Gupta Keeps It Sharp And Fuss-Free

For the occasion, Masaba opted for a look that was equal parts formal and relaxed. She wore a black double-breasted blazer featuring broad lapels, structured shoulders and a fitted waist. Instead of going for a formal shirt, she kept the inner layer simple with a classic white crew-neck top.

The designer teamed the blazer with dark blue wide-leg jeans to give the otherwise tailored outfit a more casual feel. The combination worked well for a smart-casual appearance without looking too dressed up. She completed the look with gold-toned earrings and carried a small black handbag. Masaba kept her hairstyle equally easy, leaving her hair down.

Photo Credit: Masaba Gupta/Instagram

Anna Wintour Brings Colour To The Frame

Anna, meanwhile, went in a completely different direction. Known for her signature bob and statement accessories, she picked a long, flowing shirt dress covered in colourful stripes. The outfit featured shades of powder blue, mustard yellow, red and brown.

Layered statement necklaces added bling to her look. Anna's oversized sunglasses and iconic bob with a fringe completed the appearance.

Anna Wintour and Masaba Gupta's meeting made for an interesting fashion moment, with two very different approaches to personal style sharing the same frame.

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