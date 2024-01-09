The Beaches Of Cabo Are Looking Fantastic And Priyanka Chopra In A Stunning Black Swimsuit Is The Reason Why

Priyanka Chopra's Chic Black Swimsuit Is The Reason Why Cabo Is Scorching

Cabo San Lucas in Mexico is balmy and sunny at this time of the year but if you're in the coastal town and are finding it a little hotter than usual, all signs are pointing to Priyanka Chopra. The actress brought in the New Year 2024 with her husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie and mother Madhu Chopra in the sunshine-laden climes of Cabo. On Instagram, she gave us a peek of what her year-end style looked like and let's just say no amount of fire emojis would be enough to describe her vacation OOTDs.

(Also Read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas And Malti Marie Welcome 2024 On A Beach Holiday In Cabo)

A simple black ribbed swimsuit did it for Priyanka when she spent the day soaking in the Mexican sun by the pool. With a pair of black sunglasses, it was really all she needed.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@priyankachopra

For a beach walk with Nick and Malti, the star looked breezy in a fluid blue long sleeve shirt that floated blissfully in the breeze. She paired it with white trousers, pulled up at the knee to walk along the shore.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@priyankachopra

For a night on the town with Nick by her side, Priyanka opted for a mint toned gown with cutouts over the torso and midriff flossing straps worn with a shrug around her shoulders. She paired it with beige heels and hoop earrings.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@priyankachopra

For one with her mama, Priyanka wore a white coloured co-ord set of a long sleeve crop top with a tied front and matching skirt worn high on her waist. She paired it with loafers, sunglasses and a sun hat while Madhu wore a white blouse with a green skirt.

Consider this confirmation that Priyanka Chopra made this beach holiday look hotter than ever.

(Also Read: In A Jacket And A Rs 4.9 Lakh Backpack, Priyanka Chopra Is Not Your Average Cool Mom)