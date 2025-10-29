<i>The Ba***ds Of Bollywood</i> Star Lakshya Buys Luxury Car MG Cyberster For Rs 75 Lakh

Lakshya, who has been basking in the success of his latest release - Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood﻿ - was seen out and about in Mumbai, taking his new luxury purchase, a swanky MG Cyberster, for a spin.

Priced at Rs 75 Lakh, this two-door electric roadster is an absolute head-turner. The MG Cyberster is a brand-new model, launched in India in July 2025. Initial deliveries to pre-booked customers began in August 2025.

About MG Cyberster

Some of the key features of the all-new MG Cyberster include distinctive scissor doors and a collapsible soft-top roof. Taking inspiration from a fighter jet, while the exterior radiates a sporty vibe, the interior boasts a futuristic fighter-jet-like cockpit design. The fancy doors come with built-in sensors that help prevent accidents during operation.

1) Performance

The car is designed to deliver smashing performance with 503 bhp (510 PS) and 725 Nm of torque. Equipped with a 77 kWh lithium-ion battery, it offers a powerful range of around 580 km (using the CLTC cycle).

2) Dimensions

The MG Cyberster measures 4535 mm in length, 1913 mm in width, and 1329 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2690 mm. It accommodates 2 occupants and offers a boot space of 250 litres.

3) Design

Furthermore, the car features front and rear double wishbone suspension, disc brakes, and regenerative braking with four adjustable levels. It uses a single-speed automatic transmission and supports fast charging. The Y-shaped adjustable seats also come with a heating function. The cabin uses premium materials such as leather, suede, and soft-touch plastics.

Advanced technological features include a suite of driver aids such as Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), multiple airbags, adaptive cruise control, and active emergency braking, all contributing to a high-tech driving experience.

4) Colour

This single fully-loaded variant has four exterior colours:

Flare Red with black roof

Nuclear Yellow with black roof

Modern Beige with red roof

Andes Grey with red roof

Lakshya has opted for the first one - Flare red with black roof.

The MG Cyberster is a revelation in the electric car market with a retro vibe, combining style and high functionality.