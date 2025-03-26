Maybach Prices Start At Rs 3 Crore In India. Indian Millennials Bought 10 Cars Per Week In 2024

The future of luxury in India is not slowing down anytime soon. When it comes to luxury in India, high-end cars have their own sweet spot right on top of the list. For car lovers, the glimmer of a Maybach is the very definition of luxury, or so 2024 sales figures will have you believe.

Maybach sold about ten cars per week in India last year, showing a 145% growth, says a report in the Times of India.

The company sold 21,800 units globally last year, out of which over 500 were sold in India. The price of a Maybach starts at Rs 3 crore in India and as per the report in the Times of India, the company has its youngest set of customers globally in India.

The brand, which once sold cars to Indian royalty, expects the demand to remain strong in India.

In an interview with the daily, global head Daniel Lescow said, "Maybach has a history of over 100 years in India, and it is simply amazing to see how the brand has developed and evolved. Just last year, we saw a growth of 145% in our India sales as numbers crossed 500 cars, making it one of the fastest-growing countries for us globally."

Maybach is one of the biggest ultra-luxury players to locally make cars in India, as it assembled the S580 model at Mercedes' Pune factory in 2015.

According to the Times of India, the brand will start retailing the new SL680 - with a top speed of 260 kmph - from January next year. Daniel Lescow also revealed that the brand has released a quota of only three cars for India, which have already been sold.

It is millennials that are driving the sales of Maybach up in India. As per Lescow, the average age of an Indian customer is under 40 years - 38, to be precise - as a younger profile of individuals are more into the brand.

He also said, "There's a deep interest in the brand, and Indian customers are very knowledgeable about the products. I was impressed by the maturity around luxury here."

