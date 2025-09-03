Taylor Swift Had A 3-Hour Private Concert For Wrestler Jeff Jarrett's Wife Before She Died Of Cancer

Taylor Swift once gave WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett and his family a memory they will never forget. In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Jarrett revealed that the pop star performed an intimate, three-hour concert at his home in 2006 while his late wife, Jill Gregory, was battling breast cancer.

Taylor Swift's Bond With Jeff Jarrett

Jeff Jarrett shared that he has known Taylor Swift since her early years in Hendersonville, Tennessee, where her family moved when she was still a child. Not only did she occasionally babysit his daughters, but she also became a familiar presence in their small community as she began chasing her dream in country music.

"It was Christmas of 2006. My first wife [Jill] was really ill with breast cancer. She passed away about five months after this, so she was really ill," Jeff recalled.

An Unforgettable Christmas

According to him, a friend suggested that Taylor should stop by the Jarrett home. By then, she was already gaining recognition thanks to her debut album and the single Tim McGraw, and his daughters were thrilled at the idea.

Jeff remembered how the singer initially showed up without her guitar but then "actually ran back home" to get it when she realised his daughters wanted to hear her play. What started as a small gathering of just seven people soon grew into about 45 guests once word spread that Swift was performing.

"By the end of the afternoon, Taylor played about three hours," Jeff said, describing it as "an amazing experience".

Taylor's Support For Jeff And His Family

Taylor Swift's connection with the family extended beyond that day. Jeff shared that she bonded especially with his daughters, often spending time with them even after Jill's passing. "When my wife passed away, Taylor would come around, and was really good with the girls," he told TMZ Sports.

Looking back on her rise from a hometown teen to one of the world's biggest stars, Jeff laughed when asked about his daughters' reaction. While they adored her growing up, he joked that she was never officially on his "payroll" as their babysitter.

Still, Jeff treasures the bond they shared.

