Tamannaah Bhatia's Cover Girl Style Is All About Glitz And Glam In A Golden Sheer Rahul Mishra Outfit

Tamannaah's Cover Girl Style Is All About The Glam In A Rahul Mishra Gown

Tamannaah Bhatia's collaboration with designer Rahul Mishra never fails to create sartorial magic. So when actress again turned muse to the designer for a cover shoot IDiva, we knew fashion is coming our way. The actress has finally unveiled Rahul Mishra's exclusive bridal couture collection and it needs your immediate attention. For the very first look, Tamannaah transformed into a golden mermaid. She slipped into a golden sheer gown while posing in the middle of what looked like a backyard pond. The shimmery strapless number featured a plunging sweetheart neckline with massive 3D floral embellishments. The corseted bodice flew down to form a flowy hem with a trail. She teamed the look with copper-hued danglers and a few golden bangles. She left her middle-parted hair loosened and styled it in curled ends.

Next up, we have Tamannaah Bhatia in a chic dress with over-the-top design elements. The merino wool-based outfit was adorned with overall floral motifs, symbolising the concept of the Tree Of Life. The plunging V-neckline and thigh-high slit added the oomph elements to the contemporary silhouette. It was the rise-and-fall puffy sleeve that added all kinds of drama to the look. Tamannaah styled her look with chunky gold jewellery. The actress left her curled tresses open. Her minimal matte glam with dramatic kohl-rimmed eyes made her appear like a showstopper.

Tamannaah Bhatia wore a stunning heavily embellished lehenga set. The contrasting number featured a 3D leaf embellished strappy blouse with a purple lehenga. The flowy pick highlighted an overall floral embroidery, which was studded with subtle sequin work. Keeping her look minimal, the actress paired it with a simple mang tikka with a matching bracelet.

Tamannaah Bhatia opted for this heavily studded Cosmos lehenga from the designer's spring 2023 collection. The glitzy number featured a gold-embellished strapless blouse with a plunging V-neckline. She teamed it with an equally blingy high-waist lehenga with a trail. Her dramatic eye look created an extra edge, while her loosened curled tresses made her look ravishing.

The stunning slew of outfits came to an end with an ethereal beige and gold lehenga set. The outfit included a leaf-embellished strappy blouse with a plunging sweetheart neckline. She paired it with a heavily embroidered and studded beige lehenga adding all kinds of bling. A pair of traditional danglers grabbed the focus, as she tied her tresses up in a sleek bun. Bright red lips with minimal neutral glam were her final touch.

Tamannaah Bhatia in Rahul Mishra outfits is a dreamy vision