Tamannaah Bhatia In This Rs 4.2 Lakh Versace Gown Keeps The Barbie Fever Alive On The Red Carpet

Thanks to Tamannaah Bhatia, Barbiecore fever is not over just yet

You can love her, you can hate her, but you definitely cannot ignore Tamannaah Bhatia's fashion choices. She is a complete stunner. And, we got to witness it recently when the actress slipped into Medusa'95 Draped Gown by Versace. The light pink number is crafted from crepe enver satin fabric and draped jersey panels. With Medusa'95 hardware on one shoulder, the sleeveless gown features a cowl neckline. The figure-hugging number featured gathered detailing on one side of the bodice that flew downwards to form a thigh-high slit. Tamannaah sealed her Barbiecore look with blush pink glam. Gloss nude pink lips complemented the gleaming eyeshadow. The kohl-rimmed eyes and mascara-laden lashes did rest of the talking. She left her middle parted curled tresses loose. A pair of matching drop earrings and pointy heels were enough to wrap her outing.

Tamannaah Bhatia's love for gowns is an open secret. We were hard hit by Tamannaah's elegance when she appeared at the grand screening of Murder Mubarak in a chic avatar. The actress picked a subtle ivory-hued crochet gown that came with stunning cutwork. The gown featured an overall floral pattern and cut-out detailing around her midriff region. The halter neckline only elevated the outing. With a stunning fit, the number was styled along with an oversized peak collared blazer and matching white pointy heels. She kept her look strictly minimal by ditching the accessories. Her honey honey-glazed glam talked in length about her healthy skin. Tamannaah looked simply gorgeous in a nude pink lip gloss and a generous baby pink blush. The actress styled her hair in beachy waves.

Tamannaah Bhatia hit the ball out of the park as she gave a whirl to the Barbiecore and mermaid trend all at once. She picked a glitzy ombre pink gown that was a masterpiece in itself. The bubble gum pink number, by Self-Potrait brand, came with an off-shoulder detailing. The figure-hugging silhouette flew down to form a tapered hem. With an overall sequin work, the gown featured full sleeves. The actress left her silky tresses open. The final touch was her dewy glam, done to perfection. It featured a flawless base with blushed cheeks, glossy nude lips, perfect arched brows and fluttery lashes.

Tamannaah Bhatia's red carpet look often leaves us uttering snazzy.

