Tamannaah Bhatia's Custom Corset And Pleated Skirt Is Retro Chic With A Little Bit Of Risque

Tamannaah's Corset Top, Pleat Skirt Is The Perfect Example Of Retro Chic

Corsets have been a trend for quite some time, however they were originally a retro trend. Period dramas have gotten them back in fashion and we have absolutely no complaints. Tamannaah Bhatia recently showcased a gorgeous corset top with a pleat skirt which was custom-made by designer Yash Patil. Tamannaah's look included the Black Swan corset 2.0 and a pleated skirt as per the designer's Instagram post. The strap black corset top featured a deep neckline with a white bust line and delicate lace detailing. It had a fitted bodice with an asymmetrical hem. The actress teamed it with a pleated midi skirt in black which had a body-hugging silhouette. The diva's glamorous dewy makeup included ample mascara, a dash of kohl, dewy glow, and pink lip gloss. She accessorised the look with a pair of pearl studs and a ring.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia In A Holiday-Ready Striped Swimsuit Is Her 2023 Recap Video's Crowning Glory

Tamannaah Bhatia's wardrobe experiences are bold, bewitching, and unique. For the Vogue awards, the actress glistened in a gold and black ensemble and set the internet ablaze. Tamannaah donned a gold Ritts bodice from designer label Graham Cruz. The strapless top had structured panels in gold. The actress teamed it with a black wrap-around skirt with neat pleats at the front. Open tresses in natural waves and minimal radiant makeup completed Tamannaah's glamorous look for the evening.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia In A Rs 57K Pink Bodycon Gown Channels Barbiecore At Its Best

In yet another daring look, Tamannaah Bhatia wore a full-sleeved button-down shirt with a holographic corset and a pair of wide-leg pants. The holographic corset bodice was worn at the midriff and was designed by Nikita Karizma. The actress teamed it with a pair of wide-leg pants from clothing brand Huemn. For accessories, Tamannaah wore a delicate pendant and statement rings. Her dewy glam makeup was on point as well.

Tamannaah Bhatia loves experimenting with corsets, thus proved.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia's Power Dressing Lessons Continue In A Brown Pantsuit