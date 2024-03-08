Spring Has Sprung For Tamannaah Bhatia In A Gorgeous Beaded Floral Applique Saree

Spring Has Sprung For Tamannaah Bhatia In A Gorgeous Beaded Floral Saree

Spring has arrived in full form. Runways are teaming with the freshest of styles, trends are buzzing and flowers are blooming at their brightest. It's evident that a bandwagon of that stylish spring energy has found its way into Tamannaah Bhatia's closet. Last night at an awards function held in Mumbai, the actress wore a look that exuded the season's favourite trend most gracefully. Tamannaah wore a black and white toned saree which had a glorious contemporary feel to it.

Her silken saree came in a pristine shade of white and featured narrow borders in contrasting black. But if that wasn't chic enough, her saree rivaled for attention. Tamannaah chose a narrow strap blouse which showcased large floral applique set with beading in shades of black, grey and white. Although the number came in muted hues, that didn't stop it from stealing the show. Miranda Priestly may not have considered florals groundbreaking but that's because she didn't see Tamannaah Bhatia pull them off in this stunning saree.

With the outfit, the star's makeup too made quite an impact. Tamannaah's eyes displayed a bronzed glow with a finishing touch of classic black smokey eyes. Paired with it were flushed cheeks which emanated a peach radiance and glossy lips in a matching shade. The actress pulled her hair back into a bun so that all eyes were on her stunning ensemble.

Tamannaah Bhatia is making her ethnic wear work marvelously for spring.

