With Fringe, Ruffles And Floral Detailing, Taapsee Pannu Takes Her Saree Game To The Next Level

Taapsee Pannu looks radiant in a ruffled saree

Taapsee Pannu will be seen next with Shahrukh Khan in Dunki which is scheduled to be released in December 2023. It's a long wait for her fans and followers. Meanwhile, the actress is setting the style meter high with public appearances in uber-stylish looks. For Aman Gill's wedding, Taapsee looked absolutely radiant in a pre-draped ruffled saree. The sheer saree came in a pastel colour palette and had fringe details at the waistline with ruffles at the hemline. What added a stylish edge to Taapsee's monochrome dressing was the full-sleeved lace blouse that the actress teamed with the drape. She carried a clutch purse and opted for a pair of stud earrings as her only accessories. For makeup, she kept it minimal and subtle with a nude lip colour, a dash of kohl, and well-contoured cheeks. Her tresses were tied in a sleek bun.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu's Black Zip-Open Bodysuit Is Fashion Served With A Side Of Unapologetic

Taapsee Pannu at a wedding

Taapsee Pannu's ethnic wardrobe always has something exciting in store. The actress picked a trendy number from the clothing label The Right Cut. It came in a pastel colour palette with exquisite work and delicate embroidery. Taapsee teamed the drape with a sleeveless blouse and embellished mojaris. For accessories, she kept it simple with a pair of gold earrings. Kohl-laden eyes, ample mascara, highlighted cheeks, and pink lip colour.

Also Read: If Barbie Went To The Gym Everyday, She'd Look Like Taapsee Pannu In A Frothy Pink Three-Piece Ensemble

For a movie promotion, Taapsee Pannu chose a breezy floral saree and gave stylish spring vibes. Taapsee wore a white saree with a delicate blue floral print from the clothing brand Baise Gaba for Shabaash Mithu promotions. Taapsee teamed the saree with a white strappy blouse with mirror work and blue embroidery. Her messy bun and minimal makeup added a fresh radiance to her look.

Taapsee Pannu's ethnic dressing scores a full 10.

Also Read: We Don't Need No Little Black Dress When We've Got Taapsee Pannu In An Edgy Black Leather Co-Ord Set Instead