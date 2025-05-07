Sydney Sweeney Picks A Dual-Winged Black Liner And Petal Lips For Her Met Gala Look

American actress, Sydney Sweeney was amongst the huge array of celebrity attendees that graced the blue carpet of the Met Gala 2025. The 27-year-old star wore a Miu Miu signature black sequin gown for the coveted occasion. But what caught our eyes was her glam game which boasted of statement eyes and very demure lips.

Sydney Sweeney won hearts as she dolled up to impress before walking the Met Gala 2025 blue carpet. The Anyone but You star looked like a million bucks in her glam that featured a flawless complexion achieved using a full coverage foundation that was layered with a generous wash of bronzer to add warmth to her face, contour laden chiseled cheekbones and jawline. A touch of nude blush and minimal highlighter added the final touches of face glam to Sydney's beauty game.

Meanwhile, her eyes did all the talking with a wash of mauve shadow swept across her lids teamed with a dual black angular liner that transitioned into a smokey eye look. This coupled with her feathered brows and nude eyeliner in the waterline gave Sydney the perfect dove-eye look. She wrapped up her glam for the night with a petal hued lip liner and luscious lip gloss that gave her the perfect pout.

Sydney's tresses were styled into a sleek low bun along with gel laden fringes crowned on her forehead that added a quintessential old Hollywood style edge to her glam avatar.

Sydney Sweeney and her Met Gala ready glam are a match made in beauty heaven.

