Sydney Sweeney Sets Fitness Goals By Playing Ball At The Tennis Court

American actress, Sydney Sweeney made waves across social media as she recently hit the tennis court to play a round or two with her tennis ball and racket in hand. The Euphoria star was seen posing for the shutterbugs dressed in a lime yellow tennis skirt and t-shirt along with a pair of white sneakers while doing so.

Sydney Sweeney's midweek workout session came with an outdoor game vibe. The 27-year-old actress was seen burning all her extra calories while being surrounded by lush green grass and trees at the tennis court. She was caught on camera shuttling the tennis ball around with her racket and posing by the net to stay stylish and fit at the same time.

If you are inspired by Sydney Sweeney's tennis session, here is all you need to know about the benefits of the game as a form of workout.

Tennis is a form of comprehensive workout that has cardiovascular benefits. The game also tones the muscles and enhances their strength. It offers an increased flexibility and a way to manage one's weight. A boost in mental agility, stress relief and a healthy amount of social interaction are also amidst its benefits. It also helps with getting improved sleep by tiring the mind and body.

Sydney Sweeney's tennis session makes us want to hit the court and play a few rounds too.

