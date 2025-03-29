Advertisement

Sydney Sweeney's Little Ivory And Pink Dior Dress Is The Stuff Of Girl Closet Dreams

Sydney Sweeney is a total pookie in her little Dior dress with an off-shoulder detail

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Sydney Sweeney's Little Ivory And Pink Dior Dress Is The Stuff Of Girl Closet Dreams
Sydney Sweeney is a total stunner in her little Dior dress posing away to glory

Sydney Sweeney looks like a total cutie as she posed for pictures amidst the golden sands dressed in a mini dress from the house of luxury fashion label, Christian Dior. The 27-year-old actress was a total diva posing away to glory letting the sand soil her toes.

Also Read: Sydney Sweeney Takes A Chill Swimming Route To Burn Extra Calories

Sydney Sweeney showed that she likes to keep her outfits of the day casual yet cute as she posed in an ivory hued mini dress from the house of Christian Dior that featured an overall blush pink coloured signature Dior print. The bodycon dress boasted of an off shoulder design and a plunging neckline, along with a fitted chest area and ruched details around the waist.

Sydney went for the less is more vibe on the accessories front and only wore an ivory and grey Christian Dior bucket hat that complemented her outfit to the T.

The Euphoria star's blonde tresses were styled into a centre parted open messy waves look. Makeup wise, she kept thing simple by showing off her glistening skin, bushy brows, fanned out lashes, a touch of rose blush on her cheeks, and a pinky nude lip to round off the look on the right notes of glam.

Sydney Sweeney and her little Dior dress are like two peas in a fashion pod.

Also Read: Sydney Sweeney In Shimmery Pink Gown Looks Like A Glittering Goddess At Oscars After Party

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Sydney Sweeney, Sydney Sweeney Fashion, Sydney Sweeney Instagram, Sydney Sweeney News, Sydney Sweeney Style, Christian Dior
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now