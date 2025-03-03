Sydney Sweeney In Shimmery Pink Gown Looks Like A Glittering Goddess At Oscars After Party

The Oscars after party take the fashion game to a whole new level.
To serve another memorable style moment, celebrities switch up the game with just another look. Sydney Sweeney joined the style bandwagon in her glittery number.
From fashion-forward naked-dressing trend to glitz and glam, the Oscars after party saw the best of fashion and Sydney Sweeney tops the list. Euphoria star redefined Barbiecore in a stunning Miu Miu look that was only meant to impress. It was a perfect match for the event with its gem-encrusted details. The trail at the back added a dramatic edge to her stunning attire.
She opted for a beautiful pink shimmery gown that came with a figure-grazing fit and a key-hole neckline. The Vanity Fair Oscars Party got its dose of glam from the actress. For makeup, she kept it radiant with a glowy base, glossy lips and statement eyes. Poker-straight tresses were a fitting choice to complete her look.
