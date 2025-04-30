Sydney Sweeney Looks Like An Absolute Sweetheart In Her Cowgirl Wardrobe At Stagecoach

Sydney Sweeney, who recently split from her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, attended the Stagecoach Festival, an annual country music festival in California. While her concert album on Instagram screamed fun, it was her stunning outfits that grabbed the attention of fashion enthusiasts.

Sydney Sweeney's first look emanated absolute chic vibes. She picked out a black leather jacket with a zippered feature in the front, paired with a matching mini dress underneath. Crisscross drawstrings on the sides added an extra layer of edge to her look. Adhering to the colour palette, the diva slipped into a pair of black high boots.

Minimal jewellery sealed Sydney Sweeney's accessory game. In some photos, she was seen rocking uber-cool shades as her blonde hair flew wildly in the wind. For makeup, Sydney took the less-is-more route and nailed it like a queen. Bonus: her blushed cheeks and glossy lips. A delicate dash of kohl, coupled with fluttery mascara-coated lashes added depth to her eyes. In the all-black ensemble, the actress radiated rockstar charm.

On another page of her Stagecoach diaries, Sydney Sweeney embraced the perfect cowboy aesthetic.

She wore an off-shoulder, ruffled white mini romper. Lace elements around the neckline offered a feminine touch. Frilly details on the asymmetrical hemline contributed to the spunk. Sydney teamed up the all-white number with a fitted brown corset top that had drawstrings at the back and shiny buttons in the front. Cinched at the waist, the vintage silhouette allowed Sydney to showcase her svelte frame.

Sydney Sweeney chose to wear tan cowboy boots, keeping up with the rodeo fashion vibe. For accessories, the Euphoria star put on a dainty golden pendant and a matching ring. Gold-lined, black sunglasses were no doubt a snazzy choice. Her mermaid waves were left open, perfect for the Stagecoach festival.

Sydney Sweeney's style file at the musical event has made us her fans all over again. What about you?