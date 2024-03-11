Sushmita Sen In A Sheer Red Gown Shows Us How Monochrome Party Dressing Is Done Right

Sushmita Sen In A Sheer Red Gown Is Party Dressing Done Right

Sushmita Sen's timeless style has been often admired by fashion fanatics. With just a touch of the bold quotient, her glam game is quite on point. Polished and classic are the right words to describe her style and yet again, she gave us a run for our money with her stunning look for a night out. To celebrate 40 years of Neeta Lulla, the actress made an appearance at the event and it truly was a fashionable one. She posed in a plush red look that was equal parts hot and classy. Apart from her unbeatable charm, it was her sleek red style that made a case for monochrome dressing. She donned a strappy red number that featured sheer details that truly reflected her penchant for having fun with fashion. With glossy lips and minimal glam, she perfectly completed her look.

Sushmita Sen's unique fashion game is a treat for many. Her snippets of style have often given us notes and previously, the actress redefined cocktail glam like no one else. For Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's Mumbai wedding reception, the actress turned to the classic black silhouette to add to our stylish wedding guest diaries. Her elegance came through in spades with her ruffled black saree. It had a pre-draped style and delicate sequin details that notched up the glam quotient. She teamed it with a strapless black blouse and her minimal glam perfectly matched the attire.

