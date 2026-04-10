Stefano Gabbana Exits Chairman Role At Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana is undergoing a restructuring, and as a result, Stefano Gabbana, co-founder of the luxury Italian brand, has stepped down as chairman, Bloomberg reported. He will continue in a creative capacity.

From disagreements to scandals, the fashion house has been at the centre of attention in the fashion world for quite some time. However, the company is currently trying to overcome a slowdown in the luxury market, reported the publication.

Not only is the company negotiating a debt restructuring of around 450 million euros with banks, but it is also requesting new funds for up to 150 million euros. As you are reading this, Gabbana's 40% stake in the company is being assessed, but no sale has been announced so far.

Stefan﻿o Gabbana Steps Down As Dolce & Gabbana

Gabbana, who is 63, founded the luxury label with his then-partner Domenico Dolce. He reportedly resigned in December 2025, but the news reached the public domain only recently. The news of his stepping down as chairman was kept under wraps.

Alfonso Dolce, Domenico's brother, took over as chairman in January 2026. He is currently the CEO of the label, which is synonymous with high-end apparel and accessories across the globe.

Rumours are also rife that the company is in talks with Stefano Cantino, former Gucci CEO, to appoint him to a senior role.

One must note that in 2018, Dolce & Gabbana faced a massive backlash for its campaign in China, which was called culturally insensitive and even prompted a boycott in one of the company's crucial markets. Gabbana's social media comments related to China also drew criticism, leaving the company to deal with a massive dent in its reputation.