Sonu Sood's Power-Packed Pull-Ups Will Leave Your Arms Sore In The Best Kind Of Way

Sonu Sood's Pull-Ups Will Leave Your Arms Sore In The Best Kind Of Way

Sonu Sood is currently super busy shooting for his upcoming directorial debut Fateh. Ever since Sonu Sood announced the project, his social media has been blessing us with fresh fitness goals. Well, the actor is back at his fitness game and is inspiring us with a clip of his latest gym session. Sonu Sood swears by high-intensity workouts and his latest workout video is proof enough. The actor has declared that his day only consists of 22 hours. Well, the remaining 2 hours are dedicated to his fitness regime. In the clip, Sonu Sood can be seen sweating it out in the gym. The clip opens by showing the actor attempting perfect pull-ups. It won't be wrong to say that Sonu Sood makes this complex workout look like a cakewalk. While flaunting his washboard abs, the actor can also be seen indulging in some weight training. If you are looking to strengthen your back, arms and shoulder muscles then pull-ups are an amazing exercise to include in your routine. Apart from improving your grip, it also strengthens your overall physical fitness. Sharing the clip, Sonu Sood wrote, “My day has 22 hours. Rest 2 hours are for my fitness.”

Also Read: Even On Miami Beach, Sonu Sood Gets In A Workout Complete With Pull-Ups

Sonu Sood's passion for fitness doesn't need a gym to keep his workout game strong. Earlier, we spotted the actor working out on the beach. Sonu Sood shared a video from the beaches of Miami, wherein he was doing pull-ups and that too ever-so-effortlessly. With his abs on display and signature dapper shirtless look, the actor was seen raising his fitness bar high with each pull-up. From grip strengthening to improving arm muscles, pull-ups are known to be a comprehensive workout.

What we love about Sonu Sood's fitness regime is the fact that he doesn't limit himself only to a gym session. He loves versatility and makes sure to incorporate it into his workout routine. Earlier, we spotted the actor enjoying a great run amidst amazing weather. Sonu Sood shared a video on Instagram, wherein he can be seen dressed in a black co-ord set and running with his furry friend. Sharing the video, he simply wrote, “Fateh”, the name of his film.

Also Read: From Trikonasana To Balasana, There's No Asana Malaika Arora Couldn't Do In Her "Gratitude Post"

Sonu Sood's effortless fitness game is meant to inspire us