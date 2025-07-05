Why Gen Z Is Booting Out Show-Off Culture In Dating For Reverse Catfishing

When Amitabh Bachchan, in the cult classic Deewar, flaunts his success in front of his brother, he lists it all - "Mere paas paisa hai, bangla hai, gaadi hai, naukar hai, bank balance hai." But none of it holds a candle to Shashi Kapoor's legendary comeback: "Mere paas Maa hai."

That iconic moment might have been about emotional power trumping materialism, but in the real world - especially in the world of dating and marriage - things traditionally leaned in the opposite direction. For decades, relationships often mirrored a barter system. The more paisa, bangla, gaadi, naukar and bank balance you had, the better your odds of being seen as an ideal partner.

But fast forward to today, and Gen Z and millennials are flipping the script. Enter: reverse catfishing, a refreshingly unpolished trend that's quietly disrupting the old playbook of attraction.

Unlike the heavily curated dating profiles of the past, reverse catfishing is all about dialling it down. Flaunting wealth? Nope. Showing off career wins or perfectly lit selfies? No No No. This trend embraces the messy, the real, and the unfiltered.

What Is Reverse Catfishing?

In a world obsessed with filters, flexing, and flawless aesthetics, a surprising dating trend has quietly emerged - reverse catfishing. Unlike traditional catfishing, where people present a glammed-up or completely fake version of themselves to attract others, reverse catfishing flips the script. It's all about underplaying your attractiveness, status, or online persona to build connections that are more real and emotionally grounded.

A recent survey from dating app Quack Quack shows that 2 in 5 Gen Z dates in India are using "reverse catfishing" to attract the most genuine match. According to the data, this trend is seeing a steady rise since early 2025, reinforcing Gen Z's focus on unfiltered authenticity.

Reverse catfishing started to pick up in the early 2025. Photo: Unsplash

The study: The survey was conducted from the beginning of April among 7,463 daters between the ages of 18 and 27 to have a better insight into this new trend. Participants came from metros, suburbs, and rural regions and belonged to various career fields, including IT, healthcare, education, finance, marketing, content creation, and more, as well as students and young startup owners.

Think of it as the anti-Instagram approach to dating.

Instead of posting curated holiday shots or gym selfies with the perfect lighting, people opting for reverse catfishing go the raw, unfiltered route. A few blurry photos, a goofy selfie, maybe even a pic from a bad hair day.

Dr Rahul Chandhok, Senior Consultant and Head Psychiatry, Artemis Lite NFC, New Delhi, explains that social media used to be all about showing off wealth, filters, and fake perfection.

"Digital exhaustion is a big reason for this change. Scrolling through perfect selfies, luxury vacations, and designer hauls for years has made you tired and insecure. Gen Z, a group known for being real and aware of their mental health, is fighting back. They want to be seen for who they are, not how "Instagrammable" their life looks," he says.

So, What Does Reverse Catfishing Actually Look Like?

Swapping polished, professional photos for casual, unedited or even unflattering one

Skipping any mention of luxury lifestyles, high-paying jobs or fancy achievements

Keping bios simple, honest, and stripped of the usual 'impress-me' tone

Sometimes even highlighting imperfections or quirks to weed out superficial matches

At its heart, this trend is a quiet rebellion against the pressure of always being camera-ready or socially 'on'. It's especially popular among millennials and Gen Z daters who are craving something deeper - someone who likes them for who they actually are, not who they pretend to be online.

This also comes at a time when dating fatigue is increasing among these generations, where just right swipe and getting a date is not cutting it anymore.

Now, don't get us wrong. Reverse catfishing isn't dishonest. The photos and bios are still accurate, just sans filters.

In fact, it's often seen as a signal of confidence, humour, and a desire for meaningful emotional connection. Some even view it as a form of digital self-care or a digital detox - a way to ditch the pressure of perfection and embrace something more authentic.

Data also shows that 21 percent of these daters say not flexing at all is the newest flex.

"The rise of reverse catfishing shows that young daters are more interested in finding the right match than impressing the wrong one. They are looking for more than surface-level attractions, even if that means they have to let go of their 'Insta-worthy' lifestyle for that," QuackQuack's Founder and CEO, Ravi Mittal, concludes.

Guess not flexing all that bangla-gaadi is the newest flex in dating. At least that's what Gen Z thinks.