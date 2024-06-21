From Trikonasana To Balasana, There's No Asana Malaika Arora Couldn't Do In Her 'Gratitude Post'

Malaika Arora Does Multiple Asanas To Show Gratitude For Yoga

The whole world is celebrating International Yoga Day today and Bollywood celebrities are no exception as they uphold the magic of yoga through their social media posts. Malaika Arora, the OG yoga fanatic has always managed to serve inspiration with her fitness diaries. Personifying yoga, she penned a “Gratitude” note, thanking the wellness habit for playing a major role in her life. In the clip, she could be seen executing a bunch of yoga poses like Trikonasana, Anjaneyasana, Ashtanga, Eka Pada Adho Mukha Svanasana, Virabhadrasana, and Balasana. The text in the video reads, “Dear Yoga, I don't know if I tell you this enough but if it wasn't for you I don't know where I would be today. Thank You.” Yoga is a great way to improve strength, balance, and flexibility. It promotes good heart health, helps you to relax, and induces good sleep. As if that was not enough, yoga also uplifts the mood and relieves stress, delivering peace of mind. The asanas showcased in the video are a great way to improve leg strength, back pain and focuses on multiple muscles.

It is no secret that Malaika takes her yoga classes very seriously and offers wellness lessons to fellow enthusiasts through her Instagram sneak peeks. On her “Monday motivation,” the actress acted as a guide to individuals suffering from lower back pain. She suggested Hatha Yoga, also known as the cat and cow pose to to alleviate the condition. “Flowing into happiness one pose at a time,” she captioned before demonstrating how to perform the workout in a step-by-step procedure. Hatha Yoga also promotes flexibility in the spine, shoulder and neck, releasing tension accumulated in the upper back and neck.

Previously, Malaika Arora showcased an unconventional wall yoga asana through Utthita Trikonasana also known as the extended triangle pose. She performed the exercise by stretching one leg on the wall and holding it with one hand. She placed her other leg on the ground and raised one arm. Hatha yoga maintains posture and balance while strengthening the core muscles. Malaika also performed planks, Salabhasana and Marjari asana which help to promote balance and core strength.

Malaika Arora's yoga diaries are the best way to kickstart your fitness journey