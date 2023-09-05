Even On Miami Beach, Sonu Sood Gets In A Workout Complete With Pull-Ups

We often wonder how celebrities are consistent with their workouts, especially while away from home. For any fitness freak, nothing stands between them and their routine. Recently, it was Sonu Sood who gave us the much-needed midweek motivation to get our workout game on. Sonu might have escaped to the beach but trust the actor to take his routine seriously. The actor recently posted a video from the beaches of Miami in which he was doing pull-ups and ever-so-effortlessly, that too. With his abs on display and signature dapper look, her literally took his workout to the beaches. Pull-ups are known to work on many muscles simultaneously. From good grip strength to improving arm muscles, pull-ups are known to be a comprehensive workout, great for core-strength training. With this video, the star makes it easy for us to imagine the conscious effort that goes into maintaining those washboard abs.

Sonu Sood's impressive physique and fitness have always been an added charm to his charisma. In a recent video, the actor was seen giving us major fitness goals with his intense workout routine. He performed multiple forms of exercise sets which included mountain climbers, weight variations and push-ups. These exercises basically help in improving the overall strength and muscle build-up.

Those carved-out abs are not a piece of cake to come by. Sonu Sood's fitness routine is motivation for all those fanatics hoping to improve their regimen. In yet another video, the actor's fit form left us spellbound. He performed a variation of pushups that not only improve the arm strength but core as well.

Sonu Sood's fitness game is top-notch.