Sonam Bajwa's Chic Black And White Dress Will Make You Forget All About Colourpop

Sonam's Black And White Dress Will Make You Forget All About Colourpop

Sonam Bajwa rules the fashion world with her impeccable sartorial choices. Needless to mention, the actress is our inspiration for any last-minute event. Once again, the actress has treated us to a fashion statement that is too good to be missed. She shared an array of pictures on Instagram that literally gave serious fashion energy. She slipped into form-fitting silhouette that came primarily in a jet-black shade, featuring full sleeves and a ruched bodice. Picked from the shelves of contemporary fashion label Paris Georgia, the outfit screamed minimalism with a maximal effect. The off-white bustier consisting of a sweetheart neckline offered the right amount of contrast. Sonam allowed her ensemble to steal the spotlight and opted for minimal accessories in the form of chunky gold finger rings. Minimal signature makeup and open tresses were perfect to seal the beauty deal.

For the promotions of Kudi Haryane Val Di, Sonam Bajwa slipped into a strappy silver gown. Weaved out of satin-silk fabric, the slinky fit came with a wide neckline. It extended below creating a cinched waist before plunging into a gathered design. Crsiply-pleated ruffled hem in a lavender shade produced a floor-grazing train.

Previously, Sonam Bajwa played muse to clothing label Stolen Stores and rocked a cutout dress. Doused in pastel hues of white and pink, the actress resembled a real-life Barbie. Minus any straps, the dress had a ruched bralette with butterfly-shaped bust lines. Cutouts around the torso and midriff region were a bold and beautiful move that upped her OOTD.

Sonam Bajwa's style sensibilities are only meant to impress