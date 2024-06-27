The Stars Aligned When Sonam Bajwa Met This Rs 1.5 Lakh Rose Gold Saree

Sonam Bajwa is elevating sparkling fashion with her dazzling style. High-shine dressing has always been a part of her wardrobe and yet again, the actress is making a case for the same. To serve extravagance in its best form, Sonam slipped into a stunning rose-gold number from Itrh. The striking six-yard drape was single-handedly perfect to add all the glitz to her look. The embellished pre-stitched saree is a lesson in doing classic fashion right. Etched with all the right festive elements, the saree ticked the fashion boxes. She paired the look with a halter neck top that was adorned with striking big crystals that exuded sheer glamour. Sonam's signature rosy glam and poker straight tresses were just what she needed to round it off.

The quintessential hue red is the symbol of classicism. While we have seen a myriad of iterations of the colour, a new look never fails to impress. Sonam Bajwa redefined the timeless hue as she offered a fresh yet simple take on festive dressing. Previously, the actress was seen serving literal looks in a stunning red saree. She turned to a semi-sheer drape to create monochrome magic. The red intricate borders were perfect to accentuate her style. She teamed it up with a strappy scoop-neckline blouse to complete her look.

Sonam Bajwa's saree-torial affair is one for the books