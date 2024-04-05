Sonam Bajwa Delivers High Octane Style And Dance Moves In A Bejewelled Fringe Jumpsuit

Bejewelled fashion has been making the headlines for obvious reasons and Sonam Bajwa is the latest one to make it a wardrobe favourite. Her style sensibilities have often been a lesson in doing the "dress it up" game right. She made a case at the recently held Punjab Kings at IPL 2024 for all things glam decked up in a glitzy silhouette. The actress was spotted in a bejewelled jumpsuit that came with stunning details and sheer pattern. The look was put together with fringe patterns along the border that simply added a touch of drama to the attire. The beaded, embellished style was single-handedly enough to make heads turn. She ditched all kinds of accessories to let the outfit steal the spotlight. She mastered the beauty memo too with open tresses and her signature minimal glam that was topped with glossy lips.

Not a single day when we are not crushing on Sonam Bajwa and her style trajectory. The actress has carved a niche for herself in the world of style. Some have a signature look and some like Sonam look good in everything. Previously, the actress gave her nod of approval to the cutout trend in the most minimal way. She slipped into a strappy cocoa brown dress that came with a diamond-shaped cutout on the torso. With ruffle details and a side slit, Sonam's casually chic look gained all the brownie points for its minimal approach.

