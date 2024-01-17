Sonam Bajwa Ticked Off Having A Fabulous Date Night Dressed In A Black Lace Maxi Dress

Sonam Bajwa's black dresses are no less than a fashion statement

By now it is obvious that Sonam Bajwa's talents exceed far beyond her acting prowess. When it comes to style, although her aesthetic falls on the more minimal side, she is no short of a fashion trailblazer on that front either. If it takes a black lace maxi dress to show us that side of hers, then so be it. Her latest Instagram post is proof that a black lace column maxi dress worn over a plain black bikini set can be such a monochrome game changer. Of course, Sonam Bajwa already knew that. For what seems like a special dinner date night, the noir pairing is beyond perfect and in that she lends her extra charm with a pair of sleek black heels and a mini Lady Dior handbag when she poses sideways to show us her svelte physique. Her hair is styled in voluminous curls that have been slightly combed and her makeup is her usual glowing self.

Sleek, long lace maxi dresses have become somewhat of a staple for Sonam Bajwa's date nights it seems. When it is not black and dramatic, it's midnight blue with an air of sophistication. Unlike her full-sleeved black dress worn recently, her blue maxi dress is strapless worn with a mesh scarf worn around her neck. With minimal accessories again this time including golden earrings but a half updo hairstyle for the beauty part of it.

Whether in black or blue, we know Sonam Bajwa's date nights are too good to be true.

