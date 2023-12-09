Sonam Bajwa's Blue Strapless Lace Maxi Dress With A Scarf Is Minimal Only In Essence Not Effect

You simply can't help but love Sonam Bajwa's strapless maxi dress

What sets actress Sonam Bajwa apart from her contemporaries is her simplicity. The charm of her minimal dressing is an extension of her soft feminine energy. For her latest post on Instagram, it was a navy blue lace column maxi dress that caught our attention. Her strapless gown worn with a long scarf around her neck was a chic shift from her usual casuals. The delicate lace and sheer scarf even though soft in aesthetic sent a powerful message to the fashionistas about why less is most certainly more on most days. Sonam's choice of accessories was minimal yet impactful. She opted for a pair of chunky golden earrings that complemented the delicate lace detailing on the dress. The actress's understanding of the importance of balance in fashion is evident in case it wasn't the case before. Sonam chose a soft and natural makeup look, with a focus on the cheekbones with a tint of rose blush and lip colour and a naturally swept back half updo for hairstyle. The dress that conceals and reveals just enough, may just become your beautiful Christmas wish.

One can always find classics in Sonam Bajwa's closet. A black dress for a "date night" is as standard a practice as a bouquet of red roses is on Valentine's Day. With her love for lace dresses winning date nights in this bodycon number could only make anyone fall in love with Sonam Bajwa more and more.

Lace dresses. Lace dresses on Sonam Bajwa. What's not to love?