Sonakshi Sinha Splashes <i>Gulaal</i> Hues On Her Pretty Face This Holi

Sonakshi Sinha made sure to drop a Holi wish and lots of pictures in a carousel post for her fans and followers on her Instagram account for Holi 2025. The 37-year-old actress had a working Holi this time around away from home and her husband, Zaheer Iqbal. But that did not stop her from looking her ethnic best for the festive occasion.

Sonakshi Sinha looked like an absolute beauty queen in her Holi glam moment. The star who is shooting for her latest movie project wore her dreamy fresh skin topped off with arched brows, a generous wash of purple and pink coloured gulaal on her cheeks, and some yellow gulaal laden on her forehead along with a red bindi to add the Indian touch to her look that was wrapped up with a grapefruit hued lip and cheek tint.

Sonakshi's tresses game matched steps with her beauty moment of the day being styled in a messy drenched open wavy hair look that framed her face beautifully on both sides.

Sonakshi Sinha set beauty goals this Holi with her gulaal filled face.

