Sonakshi Sinha Exudes Glam In An Ivory-Coloured <i>Chikankari Kurta</i> Set

As the festive season marks its beginning, we are all in for festive fashion inspiration, and who better to take cues from than our Bollywood celebrities? One such actress, who you can rely on anytime for ethnic fashion, is Sonakshi Sinha.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar Made A Rug Repurposed As A Skirt Look Red Carpet Ready

The star is ruling the fashion world with her stunning fashion moments, and it's getting hard for us to take our eyes off her. Recently, the star shared yet another ethnic-style look, and that look is ideal for any festive outing. The actor donned a stunning ivory-coloured kurta set. Her kurta set consists of an ivory-coloured straight-line kurta, which she paired with matching pants. Her kurta featured a chikankari finish filled with intricate floral detailings and embroidery that added more charm to her look. The star added a pop of colour to her monochromatic look by pairing it with an olive-green dupatta. The dupatta came with floral motif embroidery all over it, perfectly complementing her whole outfit. Letting her outfit talk, Sonalshi kept it simple and accessorised her look with just a pair of statement earrings, a matching potli bag and matching juttis.

For her makeup, Sonakshi went a bit glam with her base, with a seamless base, lots of highlighter, rosy and finely contoured cheeks, neatly done eyebrows, shimmery brown lids, winged liner, mascara on the lashes, and pink nude lips. She added more authenticity to her traditional look by adorning a bindi and vermilion on the head. The star completed her look by tying her hair into a bun, leaving a few bangs cascading down her face.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar Woke Up And Decided To Shimmer And Shine In These Sequinned Outfits