Sonakshi Sinha Is Snug And Shoot-Ready In A Black Botanical Print Pyjama Set

Sonakshi Sinha made sure to keep comfortable as she arrived for shoot in a set fo black silk pajamas

Sonakshi Sinha looked like a total diva as she struck as pose or two for the cameras while arriving for a shoot. The Heermandi actress was seen giving a happy smile as she captured by the paparazzi right outside her vanity van during the sunlit morning hours of the day. What stole the show was that while it was a comfy pajamas clad look, Sonakshi was decked up in full glam that elevated the ensemble to its best.

Sonakshi Sinha dolled up and how in a pair of relaxed fit black silk pajamas featuring a white botanical leaf print all over. She paired this with an oversized button down matching shirt that boasted of a structured collars and a full sleeve detail that worked like wonders with the straight fit pajamas.

The 37-year-old actress accessorised her look with nothing but a pair of black pool sliders and let her outfit do all the talking.

Sonakshi's tresses were styled her signature super voluminous waterfall waves left loose over her shoulders. Makeup wise, she dolled up in a nude glam look with a statement black winged eyeliner that is also her favourite and mauve lip colour topped on a flawless base and a arched brows.

Sonakshi Sinha's black silk pajamas are the perfectly plush and comfy outfit to show up for a dya of shoot.

