Sonakshi Sinha In Red And Zaheer Iqbal In Black Make One Ethnic Chic Couple For Diwali 2024

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal make Diwali party style look chic in their festive looks

Sonakshi Sinha In Red And Zaheer Iqbal In Black Make One Ethnic Chic Couple For Diwali 2024
Diwali 2024: Sonakshi And Zaheer Make One Ethnic Chic Couple

Whenever Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal step out together, they make sure to look their sartorial best. Their power couple moves begin with chic style and they never miss a moment to make heads turn. Recently, at Lifestyle Asia's Diwali party, the couple embraced the festive aesthetic in well co-ordinated ethnic looks. The couple lit up the Diwali party in beautiful fits. Sonakshi slipped into a beautiful red mirror-work Anarkali that came with gold-tone embroidered details. She looked ethereal as she exuded utmost diva vibes in her ethnic look. She went for statement earrings and her classic dewy glam to complete the look. Her neat bun was perfect to seal the beauty deal. Zaheer matched the ethnic aesthetic in a chic black kurta paired with white bottoms. The couple truly is raising the bar higher for festive fashion.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have definitely got the couple style memo right. Whether they are out for a casual date night or celebrating festivities together, their twinning style is always on point. Previously, the couple turned to beautiful red ethnic silhouettes to soak in the festive fervour. While Sonakshi looked radiant in a beautiful red suit set that was adorned with embroidered details, Zaheer complemented her in a red kurta paired with white pants and an embroidered half jacket. 

Sonakshi Sinha, Sonakshi Sinha Zaheer Iqbal, Festive Style
