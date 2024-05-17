Sobhita Dhulipala Delivers Top-Notch Glam In A Rs 1.8 Lakh Shimmery Namrata Joshipura Jumpsuit For Her Cannes 2024 Debut

Sobhita Delivers Chic Glam In A Rs 1.8 Lacs Namrata Joshipura Jumpsuit

Sobhita Dhulipala grabbed all the eyeballs at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, as she made her highly anticipated debut. Ditching the old-school tradition of grazing the red carpet in a gown, Sobhita carried her contemporary style statement and went with a jumpsuit. Her stunning appearance at the prestigious film festival was a sight to behold. For her first appearance in Cannes, the actress rested faith in the craftsmanship of Namrata Joshipura. While Sobhita made sure to give fashion fanatics a dose of the best style, she ended up sharing her sartorial choice with another actress. Sobhita picked the same design that was once worn by Athiya Shetty, although of a slightly different hue. Sobhita Dulipala brought all the oomph to the outfit that she wore while attending the Magnum "Welcome To The Pleasure Express" event at Cannes 2024. Her snazzy Namrata Joshipura's Cordelia Jumpsuit, priced at Rs. 180,000 as per its official website, is a sleeveless number in a deep purple hue, adorned with an overall sequin work which gives it the dazzling touch. The cropped bodice featured a plunging V neckline held together with its broad straps. With wavy tresses and a subtle glam, Sobhita looked stunning indeed.

Well, this was the same design that Athiya Shetty slipped into when she walked the ramp as the showstopper for Namrata Joshipura at the Lakme Fashion Week 2023. Needless to say, Athiya looked gorgeous in that silhouette too, though it seems to have been of a slightly darker hue. While Sobhita Dhulipala added chic hoops to her look, Athiya ditched all kinds of accessories and went with an extremely minimal style. In addition, Sobhita allowed her eyes to do the talking with that shimmery glam but Athiya went with a neutral eye look and paired it with nude pink lip gloss.

We cannot wait for Sobhita Dhulipala to serve more fashion statements straight from the French Riviera. More on that soon.