Sitarist Anoushka Shankar On Surviving Abuse, PCOS, Addiction As She Slams Trolls: "My Body Is Not..."

Sitarist and composer Anoushka Shankar spoke out against online trolling, addressing body-shaming comments.

In a recent Instagram post, Anoushka Shankar reflected on her journey with her body and stated that she would not take unsolicited judgment from strangers.

"In one sense, JUST a body (everyone has one!) and therefore nothing special. In another sense (like EVERY body!) it is also a miracle. When I think of what my body has carried me through I'm filled with awe and gratitude," she wrote in the caption.

The 11-time Grammy nominee also shared the challenges her body has endured. "This body has birthed two children, survived child sexual abuse and several dangerous situations with men, healed through four major surgeries, suffered through polycystic ovarian syndrome with heavy period pain and migraines from the age of eleven, made it through addiction, held me through battles with undiagnosed neurodivergence (and all its accompanying confusion, stress and exhaustion), fought and come to terms with an autoimmune disorder, and generally been a complete, badass warrior on my behalf."

Highlighting why people need to stop trolling her and why she refuses to be undermined, Anoushka Shankar added, "I haven't got to this point, after all that, only to accept any banal, pathetic comments (male) strangers feel the need to bring into my orbit. The inherent arrogance that allows one human to think they have the right to pass judgement on someone in this way is astounding."

She further said that in 2025, society should be "far beyond this kind of idiocy."

Making her stance clear and warning people not to comment on her body, the 44-year-old musician declared, "For the people in the back: My body is not anyone else's to comment on. My choices - all of them - are mine to make."

Sharing a message of solidarity with others who face online abuse, she added, "To anyone else who receives these kinds of comments, either in public or in private, I see you, and I'm with you. It's not your shame to carry, it's theirs."

Through her words, Anoushka Shankar offered a strong reply to trolls and turned negativity into an opportunity for empowerment - for herself and for others facing similar attacks.