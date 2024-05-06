Shilpa Shetty's 'Golden Moment' Couldn't Simply Be Complete Without Beaming In This Saree

Shilpa Shetty is a showstopper like no other in her iconic sarees

Shilpa Shetty continues to captivate fashion enthusiasts with her ever-evolving ethnic wardrobe. Once again, she stole the spotlight as the showstopper for Etasha by Asha Jain at Times Fashion Week. Draped in a mesmerizing metallic saree from the Gilded Garden collection, Shilpa exuded golden elegance. The saree boasted intricate floral embroidery with sequin embellishments along the pallu's border, while the lower border featured a crushed, pleated ruffled hem. Pairing it with a sleeveless blouse adorned with matching metallic detailing and heavy sequin work, Shilpa was bound to have "A Golden Moment." The accessories were less in number but far from minimal. She added chunky ethnic bangles on one hand that even though large, only complement the overall look. With her hair styled in loose curls, Shilpa effortlessly showcased her impeccable sense of style.

Shilpa Shetty effortlessly transformed into an Indian Barbie in a pastel pink drape. The Tarun Tahiliani creation came in a pre-draped style that highlighted gathered details at the waist and pleats at the front. The sheer drape got its gleam from its subtle sequin work with an equally showstopping blouse. With subtle lace detail adorned with heavy sequin work, the blouse's bustier highlighted embroidery, while the bottom is attached to heavy tassel work. It gets even better, the blouse also featured a scalloped hemline. The actress only went with a pair of danglers and shiny bracelets. Her tresses were styled in subtle curls and were left open. Soft pink glam completed her sari-torial look.

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty Clocks In On The Cocktail Saree Hour With This Trendy "Cherry Blossom" Tarun Tahiliani Pick

Fashion enthusiasts were treated to a visual delight, courtesy of Shilpa Shetty's stunning appearance in a Jaipuri saree designed by Mohammed Mazhar. The saree, set on a pristine white base, featured vibrant multicolour floral embroidery that cascaded along the borders in an asymmetrical scallop hem. Shilpa ensured the intricate 3D embroidery stood out by opting for a bare neck, complementing the ensemble with a one-shoulder blouse adorned with tie-up detailing at the back. Her signature voluminous curls added to the allure of the look. Accentuating her attire with matching maroon velvet bangles and a pair of beaded danglers, Shilpa exuded effortless elegance.

Shilpa Shetty once again proved her prowess as a fashion icon, leaving a lasting impression with her impeccable style and grace.

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty's "Slay In Your Lane" Rule Was Made Just For Her In This Black Structured Mugler Gown