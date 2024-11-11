Shah Rukh Khan's Autumn Ensemble Was Only Complete With Sabyasachi Necklaces And A Rs 4 Crore Audemars Piguet Watch

Shah Rukh Khan is rightly called the “Baadshah” of Bollywood. It would also not be wrong to crown the superstar as the King of fashion. Why? Because his classy sense of style is simply unparalleled. Recently, SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani dropped a set of pictures on Instagram featuring Shah Rukh in two dapper looks from IIFA 2024. For his first avatar, King Khan rocked a crisp brown satin shirt with a few buttons left open. He layered the formal fit with a rust-toned leather jacket that came with lapel collars. Rolled sleeves and padded shoulders added dimension to the overall aesthetic. Shah Rukh slipped into a pair of dark green trousers sealing his sophisticated sartorial game. The actor paid extra attention to his accessories as well, wearing layered gold necklaces by Sabyasachi with a beaded bracelet and a luxurious gold watch. As per Instagram page @srkswardrobe, the star's watch in question is the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Double Balance Wheel Openworked watch, which featured a rose gold body and gem-set bezel and costs a whopping Rs 4.6 crores. A stubble and back-brushed hairdo elevated SRK's charismatic appeal.

On another page of his IIFA fashion lookbook, Shah Rukh Khan redefined the meaning of elite style in an all-black suit. He made our hearts skip a beat in a partially unbuttoned jet-black shirt. A matching full-sleeved blazer and straight-fit pants rounded off SRK's sharp corpcore attire. The brown belt strapped around his waist delivered a subtle pop of contrast. In terms of accessories, the superstar wore a silver neck chain.

Ahead of hosting IIFA, Shah Rukh Khan's voguish appearance at Abu Dhabi airport had us swooning. Even in a casual outfit, the superstar set the fashion benchmark and how. He opted for a not-so-fitted round-collared white T-shirt and teamed it with grey denim jeans. The actor also carried a black jacket in his arms. We can only imagine how dapper he must look with it. Aviator sunglasses and a black cap contributed to the uber-cool vibe.

Last month, King Khan attended the launch event of his son Aryan's apparel brand D'YAVOL. For the special occasion, he was dressed in a grey T-shirt and navy blue denim jacket. We have to admit, Shah Rukh Khan's Gen-Z appropriate fits are a different ballgame altogether. The superstar rounded off his easy-breezy ensemble with grey cargo pants.

