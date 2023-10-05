Selena Gomez Gets Her 'Rare Beauty' Moment In Not Just One, But Three Outfits

Selena Gomez Gets Her "Rare Beauty" Moment In Not Just 1, But 3 Outfits

Selena Gomez made the headlines in Los Angeles this week at the Rare Impact Fund Benefit, her initiative to reduce mental health stigma among the youth. Just ahead of her hosting duties, the singer arrested our attention on the red carpet. The 31-year-old star's voguish outfit left us speechless from the very first glance. Selena made a pretty glittery choice as she opted for a floor-length mermaid tail gown. The ensemble came with a chic halter neck design, which was adorned with a delicate rose embellishment. You can't the dramatic terrain and the chic corsage detail. Selena paired her outfit with matching silver nails, a diamond ring and a pair of delicate diamond drop earrings. She also debuted her new hairstyle, a chic bob — which turned out to be a total hit. Selena Gomez left makeup artists racing to catch up with her stunning look. Her makeup was nothing short of perfection. She highlighted her monolid eyes with a touch of thin eyeliner and mascara that beautifully separated and lengthened her eyelashes. Selena added a touch of rosy blush to her cheeks and opted for a nude lip shade.

Also Read: When In Paris, Selena Gomez Dressed In Black Denim Bustier Is The Ultimate Boss Lady

As if one show-stopping outfit wasn't enough, Selena Gomez swooned us with a wardrobe change. She stunned in yet another floral dress. The purple sequin number, designed to resemble an orchid, was picked from Indian designer Rahul Mishra's Couture AW23 collection. For the glamorous look, Selena retained her accessories and hairdo. Her choice of footwear was a pair of strappy silver heels.

Just ahead of stepping onto the stage to take on the hosting duties, Selena changed outfits once again. Striking a chord with the floral, nature-inspired theme — which remained a highlight in her previous two looks — the actress opted for a black velvet dress. The high-neck and full-sleeve mini was covered in drawings of animals, flora and fauna.



Selena Gomez's fashion statement at the Rare Impact Fund Benefit deserves never-ending applause.

Also Read: Rare Beauty Arrives In India And Here's What You Need To Add To Cart RN