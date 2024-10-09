Sara Tendulkar Is Proof That You Can Still Be Chic, Sleek And Always On Fleek In A Muted Olive Green Dress

Sara Tendulkar has claimed her spot in the fashion and beauty space at a very young age. The same was recognised at the recently held Elle Beauty Awards 2024. At the social gathering, she was dressed keeping in mind the reason she was being facilitated - her love for all things minimal. Her look of the night was an extension of the same belief. She wore an olive green midi dress, nothing fancy with frills or plucked from the garden of ever-evolving trends, but only had a fitted bustier with thin straps on. Perhaps that's why, she stood out from the count in her chic, sleek ensemble. The dress's silhouette gets an exaggerated flare waist down thanks to the pleats on the side. She accessorised the outfit with the less is more approach too. She tied her look around with drop diamond earrings, bracelets, a diamond band and silver heels. As the brand ambassador of Korean Beauty brand Laneige, it is obvious that she rests her faith in fuss-free skincare. The same can be said for her makeup which featured a sleek eyeliner, a clear glowing complexion and a peach lipstick.

Sara Tendulkar in the city

We don't see Sara Tendulkar experimenting much with her style. But when we do, it's always refreshingly pleasing to the eye. Although she has a penchant for simple yet classic silhouettes, seeing her in this statement Rahul Mishra ensemble was a treat. The little black dress that's unlike any in your wardrobe. The structured dress with the designer's signature 3D florals comes to life with sequins and celebrates strong feminine energy. Everything about this outfit is indicative of a festive fanfare and what better timing than now?

Sara Tendulkar understood the assignment of keeping the modern chic vibe to a high tempo.

