Sara Tendulkar In A Beautiful Pink <i>Sharara</i> Was The Twinkling Light Of The Festive Season

From red carpet to festive dressing, Sara Tendulkar's style sensibilities has always made heads turn. Her noteworthy wardrobe only got upgraded as she delivered festive fashion at its best. Replete with traditional silhouettes, Sara's expansive style closet is only meant to dish out ethnic fashion goals. Recently, she shared an array of pictures on Instagram that exuded sheer desi girl vibes. The diva slipped into a beautiful pink sharara to make festive style look so stunning. She paired a sleeveless short kurta with flared sharara and matching dupatta. The mirror-work details on the outfit perfectly elevated her style in no time. With her classic dewy pink-toned glam and open tresses, Sara looked radiant.

Sequin-soaked silhouettes are the best way to elevate your cocktail-dressing game. Recently, Sara Tendulkar gave us a lesson in high-octane fashion with her stylish contemporary version of a saree. She turned to designer Dolly J to look fabulously fashionable in a beautiful pastel glitzy pre-draped saree. The outfit featured designer's signature shimmery work that seemed just perfect for the wedding season. This was just another exquisite couture addition to her wardrobe. With her minimal, dewy glam and simple open tresses, Sara's style looked complete.

