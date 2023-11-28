Sara Ali Khan's Black Gothic Lace Gown Was The Perfect Farewell To A Moody Scorpio Season

Sara Ali Khan's black dress is certified retro gothic magic

Sara Ali Khan is a master when it comes to breaking fashion charts. From her chilled-out vacation vibes to rocking those heavy-duty desi outfits, she is the queen of stealing fashion headlines. But hold up, the recent vibe she dropped is next level – the actress just gave the classic little black dress a serious style upgrade. Sara wore a one-shoulder dress that was basically a dream hug for her curves. The dress came with ruched detailing and lace action. The tiered ruffles on one side of the waist, followed by the dramatic long trail transformed the LBD into a straight-up vision of elegance. But it didn't stop there – she had got these killer black glittery heels and stud earrings playing sidekick to this look. Her tresses were pulled back, with a few strands doing the free-spirited frame thing around the face. The star's makeup game was nothing short of spectacular with kohl-rimmed eyes, winged liner, glossy lips, arched brows, and mascara-coated lashes.

No denying it – Sara Ali Khan has a thing for black. At Cannes, she rocked this body-hugging black gown that was basically a knockout. This strapless number was picked from the luxurious shelves of Moschino. Gold embellishments making a heart shape right at the bust turned up the bling factor. Sara's accessory game was on point with golden old heels and a chic black heart-shaped bag. She let her hair flow freely, while the smokey eyes gave off those mysterious vibes. Nude lips sealed the deal on her sassy look.

Before that Cannes dazzler, Sara Ali Khan pulled another stunt in a black dress that was basically a masterclass in slaying. She brought the thigh-high slit game into play, and trust us, it was a game-changer. White detailing and a sheer pattern turned the heat up a notch. Spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline added the perfect touch of pizzazz that we all secretly crave. The grand finale? High heels for that extra lift, hair left open for that breezy vibe, and just the right amount of glam to keep it effortlessly chic.

Sara Ali Khan is officially the queen when it comes to turning heads in black dresses

