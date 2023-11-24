Sara Ali Khan Is A Ray Of Autumn Sunshine In A Handwoven Yellow Chanderi Saree

Sara Ali Khan Is The Ray Of Sunshine In A Printed Yellow Saree

Known for her trendy wardrobe choices and vibrant fashion Sara Ali Khan keeps the style meter up and running with every outfit she chooses. May it be her exquisite red carpet gowns or her festive lehengas, her diverse choices are worth admiring. The actress looked like an epitome of grace and elegance when she picked a handwoven saree from the clothing label Pero. The beautiful drape came in a vibrant shade of yellow, with geometrical prints in blue and white. It also had delicate embroidery at the borders. According to Sara's stylist Ami Patel, the saree was handwoven by skilled Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh, and West Bengal craftsmen. The delicate floral embroidery was handwoven in Mashru a traditional textile from Gujarat, as per Ami's Instagram post. Sara teamed the drape with a plain yellow short-sleeved blouse. Tying her tresses in a messy bun, Sara wore a pair of delicate white earrings. Her minimal makeup included a dewy glam, a dash of kohl in the eyes, and a nude lip colour.

Sara Ali Khan in graceful sarees is our favourite sight. For Cannes 2023, Sara picked a gorgeous white saree from the designer label Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. It featured delicate minimal borders in black and had pre-draped pleats. Sara left the pallu loose as she wore a sleeveless black and white blouse with a drape. For accessories, she opted for a beaded necklace and a pair of stud earrings. Tying her tresses in a sleek updo, the actress opted for minimal glam makeup with a shimmery nude lip gloss and a rosy cheek tint.

For yet another photo shoot, Sara Ali Khan radiated glam at the trailer launch of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Sara picked the easy-breezy drape in yellow from designer label Manish Malhotra. The saree featured floral motif embroidery with golden patti borders with a strap blouse in the same yellow colour. Sara opted for jhumka earrings and a stack of yellow bangles to keep it traditional along with a little bindi. Her minimal makeup included a dash of kohl in the eyes, shimmery eyelids, well-contoured cheeks, and nude lip colour.

Sara Ali Khan gives her personal touch to all the sarees she chooses.

