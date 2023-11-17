David Beckham And Sara Ali Khan's Crisp Boss Style Combo Was Definitely Not On Our 2023 Bingo Card

Sara Ali Khan and David Beckham were seen in conversation looking as stylish as can be

David Beckham's India escapade is a perfect blend of glamour and good times. Whether he is rubbing shoulders with the Ambanis, sharing moments with cricket stars, or having a heart-to-heart with B-town's finest, the ex-footballer has everyone star-struck. In a recent session at Instagram headquarters in Mumbai, Beckham engaged in a lively chat with Bollywood sensation Sara Ali Khan. And we would love to take a moment to appreciate their flawless fashion game. Beckham, the epitome of suave, sported a sharp grey suit paired with a powder blue shirt. He rounded off the look with classy brown formal shoes. Now, turning our gaze to the stunning Sara, she wowed us in an ivory mini dress that effortlessly blended formal and chic vibes. The dress had it all – full sleeves, a buttoned bodice, a seamless flare, and a charming white lace collar. With delicate earrings and matching heels, the diva owned the accessory game. Her open hair flowed freely with a middle partition. Sara's minimal glam showcased pink lips, flushed cheeks, subtle pink eyeshadow, and fluttery lashes.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor In A Red Saree Plays The Perfect Host To David Beckham In India

Sara Ali Khan and David Beckham in Mumbai

Caught in the World Cup semi-finals buzz between India and New Zealand, David Beckham was spotted alongside Bollywood's dynamic duo, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. The twinning couple rocked matching white tees and baseball caps, with Kiara wearing blue denim pants and Sidharth opting for cool green cargo pants. Meanwhile, Beckham effortlessly stole the show in a sharp suit adorned with vertical prints. A white tee peeking from beneath the blazer added a touch of casual cool to his formal look.

David Beckham's grand entrance into India was marked by a sensational bash hosted by Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. The football legend walked into the party scene sporting a cool and laid-back vibe – a sleek black polo tee paired with black trousers. His look was sealed with stylish beige sneakers. As for the hosts, Sonam and Anand were unsurprisingly ruling the fashion game. Sonam rocked a vibrant red saree paired with an oversized, flowy blouse. Her accessories game was on point with a choker necklace, dangler earrings, and some rings. A neat bun adorned with a striking red rose elevated her into a vision of Indian royalty. Pink lips, shimmery nude eyeshadow, and lashes coated with mascara completed her glam look. Anand, not to be outdone, brought his A-game in a green kurta, a matching half-jacket, and a crisp white pyjama set. Together, the trio redefined the standards of a star-studded soirée.

On Thursday night, David Beckham attended a private party at Shah Rukh Khan's residence, Mannat. As for us, we were happy to host this stellar legend in the country.

Also Read: David Beckham Matched The Boys In Blue In His Casually Cool Navy Blue Look At Sonam Kapoor's Party